Build a factory at Assin Central before promising Northerners – Tolon MP to Ken Agyapong

Habib Iddrisu, Member of Parliament(MP) for the Tolon constituency

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Tolon constituency, Alhaji Habib Iddrisu has challenged his colleague for the Assin Central constituency, Kennedy Agyapong to build a factory in his constituency before coming to promise the people of the north a factory.

Kennedy Agyapong, a flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) during his recent campaign tour to the north went to the Tolon constituency and acquired land to build a factory for the people of the Tolon constituency.



According to the Tolon MP, Kennedy Agyapong cannot fulfil that promise because he has not been able to build a factory in his own constituency and he is using the delegates for a campaign.



“Kennedy was here and I was seated with you people and he said he has acquired a land from the chief for a factory to be built here in Tolon. Those of you who know Assin Central please go there and see for yourself; there is no factory there built by Kennedy so don’t fall for his lies”. He said



He indicated that of all the 175 MPs in Parliament, none of them follows Kennedy Agyapong because he is not credible and that Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is the best person to lead the NPP to break the 8.



“Have you people seen any MP following Kennedy Agyapong throughout his campaign? This means he is not the best person to lead the party so please let’s support Dr. Bawumia to break the 8 for us”. He urged

The Deputy Majority Whip of the 8th Parliament of Ghana urged delegates to vote massively for Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on November 4, 2023 during the NPP primaries.



Alhaji Iddrisu disclosed that all MPs, CEOs, MMDCEs, Party contractors among other businessmen have decided to take the cost of the Vice President’s expenditure on the November 4, NPP primaries.