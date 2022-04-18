Build our capacity, involve experts and all stakeholders in Agenda 111 - GAMLS

GAMLS has asked the government to bring onboard stakeholders for agenda 111 construction

The Ghana Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists (GAMLS) has asked the government to bring all stakeholders in the health sector onboard in its planned construction of 111 new hospitals across the country.

A statement issued by the Association congratulated the government for the initiative.



But maintained that for the project to be successful, the government must include medical laboratories in each of the hospitals to be constructed.



The statement was issued to commemorate the International Federation of Biomedical Laboratory Science Day.



“The profession has also taken notice of the Agenda 111 Project by the Government of Ghana to increase access to healthcare and medical laboratory services to the citizenry. We wish to congratulate Government on this important project. We call for stakeholders and experts’ involvement in the project implementation for an excellent project output and government must ensure the medical laboratory facilities are included in each project,” it said.



The statement further urged the government to invest in the human resources of laboratory scientists in Ghana.



They want the government to establish the Ghana College of Medical Laboratory Science to facilitate the training of more medical laboratory scientists.

“It is therefore essential that government supports the training of the right skill mix for the health sector. There is thus an urgent need for the establishment of a Ghana College of Medical Laboratory Science for specialists training of medical laboratory science professionals to give a legal and financing framework in support of the work initiated by the West African Postgraduate College of Medical Laboratory Science (WAPCMLS) in Ghana,” the statement said.



Read the full statement below:











