Build strong case to prosecute NAM1 - Kpemka tells EOCO boss

Joseph Dindiok Kpemka

Joseph Dindiok Kpemka, a former Deputy Attorney General and Minister of Justice, has asked the Economic and Organized Crimes Office, EOCO, to build a strong case in order to prosecute Nana Appiah Mensah (NAM1), the CEO of the defunct gold dealership firm, Menzgold.

According to him, gathering information is crucial to building a strong case that will ensure any person found culpable in connection with the scandal faces the full rigour of the law.



It's reported widely that Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, the EOCO boss has stated that it was becoming difficult to prosecute NAM1 due to insufficient evidence.



But speaking on Accra-based Asaase radio, Kpemka explained, “it is not entirely accurate [for the EOCO Boss] to say that there are no laws to charge NAM1.



“The fact remains that several hundreds of people are involved [in the NAM1 case] who have been allegedly defrauded. The case must thus be couched in such a way that it will encapsulate all of them.



“If the EOCO boss is asking for [creation of] specific laws that tackle such issues in the frame of NAM1 then perhaps it can be taken to the floor of Parliament for debate."

Kpemka continued: “It is important that the true actor who engineered the ‘fall’ of the company [NAM1] is identified and sanctioned accordingly; if found guilty.



“You have to establish the full facts before you can charge NAM1… This means that all the individuals involved must be interrogated to ensure accuracy of information before going to court if you do not do this and you go to court then the case may be struck out."



NAM1 is currently on bail following his arrest on 11 July 2019, upon his return to the country from Dubai, where he was put in detention on charges of defrauding a business partner.



He is charged with money laundering and defrauding by false pretences by taking deposits without a licence.



PEN/SARA