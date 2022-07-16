0
Building collapse kills Immigration Officer at Elubo

Immigration Officer At Elubo Identified.jpeg Immigration Officer at Elubo identified as Francis Amankwa

Sat, 16 Jul 2022 Source: starrfm.com.gh

An Immigration Officer at Elubo identified as Francis Amankwa has met his untimely death as the building he lived in collapsed on him at Elubo in the Western region Saturday dawn.

The incident happened in the wee hours of Saturday, July 16, 2022, as a result of a heavy downpour which collapsed a neighbour’s wall and eventually hit the room the deceased slept in.

According to eyewitness accounts it took personnel from the Ghana Fire service, police service and immigration service to rescue him but unfortunately, he was pulled out of the rubble dead.

His body had been deposited at the Ekwie mortuary.



