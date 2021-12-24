Building materials worth Ghc150k stolen from Sekesua Community Day SHS site

Sekesua Community Day SHS site

Building materials worth about Ghc150,000 have been stolen from the site of uncompleted Community Day Senior High School in Sekesua in the Upper Manya Krobo District in the Eastern Region.

The stolen items include 3,700 pieces of 5 inches blocks ,2,900 pieces of 6 inches blocks, 3,000 pieces of 2 by 4 cyber wood, 1,200 pieces of Wawa boards, and 402 pieces of marine boards.



The rest of the items are 350 pieces of 20mm iron rods,300 pieces of 12mm iron rods ,290 pieces of 20mm iron rods,90 pieces of 6 inches PVC pipes ,60 boxes of 4 inches nails ,230 pieces of 6 inches of PVC pipes ,4 bundles of conduit pipes and 16 wheel barrows all kept in the store room which was under lock and key.



The stealing was detected by Maxwell Amoah Oppong ,General Manager of Wilglob Ghana Limited ,the construction company building the E-Block Community Day SHS in Sekesua.



The suspects took advantage of the long break by the construction company which last went to site in February this year due to failure by government to pay for workdone.



Former Complaint was lodged same day on December 22,2021 at the Asesewa District Police command.



The General Manager led Police to the house of one of the Suspects Sulley Yakubu ,42,where 100 pieces of 6 inches concrete blocks were found parked at the back of his house .

He was arrested but told police during interrogation that the items were brought from the construction site by one Eliasu Morro ,48,who was also arrested .



The Suspects were however granted bail same day by the Asesewa Police .



The Chief Executive Officer of Wilglob Ghana Limited William Atamudzi said is not happy about how the local Police are handling the case hence wants the Regional CID take over the case to arrest other accomplices.



Meanwhile ,the Asesewa District Commander DSP John Yeboah explains that, he granted the two Suspects police enquiry bail to enable them help fish out other suspects .



Sekesua Community Day SHS is one of the over 100 E-Block projects government is struggling to complete due to financial challenges. The facility is 65% completed however the contractor is hopeful it will resume work to complete it following new arrangement made with government.



The construction of 200 Community Day SHSs across the country was initiated by former President John Dramani in 2014 to increase access to Secondary school education but completed 46 before leaving office in 2016.