Building office complex for MPs should not be a priority at this time – Political Analyst advises

Alban Bagbin, Speaker of Parliament

Political Analyst, Dr. Osei Owusu Bonsu has advised the government to review its decision to build office complexes for Members of Parliament.

His advice comes after Speaker of Ghana’s Parliament, Alban Bagbin underscored the need for the establishment of offices for all Members of Parliament (MPs) in their constituencies to address the needs of the people.



Reacting to this advocacy by the Speaker, Dr. Osei Owusu Bonsu told Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show: “I believe it is a good initiative but it shouldn’t be our priority at this time. This is because looking at our economy, this is not the time to build office complexes. It is not that important at this time. How many times do MPs even visit their constituency?”

Speaker Alban Bagbin has said MPs must have offices and staff that would support them to perform their duties.



Mr Bagbin noted that most MPs were professionals, yet, had no time to “read the voluminous documents” due to the pressure on them hence needed staff that would go through the documents, summarise and break them into a simple language for the MPs as being done in every Parliament in the world.