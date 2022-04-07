1
Building sea defense walls will not stop tidal waves in coastal communities – Prof Addo

Keta Tidal Waves Flooding cause by tidal waves in November 2021

Thu, 7 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Addo says sea defense only transfers issue of flooding to other communities

We have to re-strategize to fight tidal waves – Prof Addo

Govt must act fast to prevent communities from being washed away – Addo

Director of the Institute for Environmental and Sanitation Studies, Prof. Kwasi Appeaning Addo, has stated that the building of sea defense walls along the country’s coast will not prevent communities from being hit by tidal waves.

According to Prof Addo, coastal defense walls are not a complete solution because they only provide only short-term relief and they also transfer the problem of flooding to other communities, citinewsroom.com reports.

He added that the country must re-strategize to find a more lasting solution to the perennial flooding that affects coastal communities in Ghana due to tidal waves hitting them.

“We’ve come to a point where we need to move away from the traditional way of managing coastal erosion to managing nature where we appreciate that this is a natural activity… Sea walls are the hard engineering approach but using this approach gives you some relief in the very short term, but what you have done is transferring the problem from one location to the other.

“We can’t engineer the entire coast, so we need to have a rethink. Sea defense has never been the best solution. It is one of the options, but since it [erosion] is a natural activity that has been augmented by human impact, we have to think of how to manage it, like growing the vegetation along the coast. Also, these mangroves are very important along the coast,” he said.

The Director urged the government to take action as soon as possible to help address the situation because sea level continues to rise and is likely to wash away communities including historical buildings including the Osu Castle.

Tidal waves have hit coastal communities in Ghana two times in less than 5 months.

On Sunday, November 7, 2021, tidal waves hit the municipality causing a humanitarian crisis as thousands of residents in communities along the coastal belt including Kedzikope, Keta Central, and Abutiakope got displaced and stranded.

The second wave hit the Ketu South Municipality and other places in the Volta and Greater Accra Regions on Sunday, April 3, 2022, affecting communities including Agavedzi.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
