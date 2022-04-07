Building sea defense walls will not stop tidal waves in coastal communities – Prof Addo

Flooding cause by tidal waves in November 2021

Addo says sea defense only transfers issue of flooding to other communities

We have to re-strategize to fight tidal waves – Prof Addo



Govt must act fast to prevent communities from being washed away – Addo



Director of the Institute for Environmental and Sanitation Studies, Prof. Kwasi Appeaning Addo, has stated that the building of sea defense walls along the country’s coast will not prevent communities from being hit by tidal waves.



According to Prof Addo, coastal defense walls are not a complete solution because they only provide only short-term relief and they also transfer the problem of flooding to other communities, citinewsroom.com reports.



He added that the country must re-strategize to find a more lasting solution to the perennial flooding that affects coastal communities in Ghana due to tidal waves hitting them.



“We’ve come to a point where we need to move away from the traditional way of managing coastal erosion to managing nature where we appreciate that this is a natural activity… Sea walls are the hard engineering approach but using this approach gives you some relief in the very short term, but what you have done is transferring the problem from one location to the other.