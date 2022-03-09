Builsa North MP shocked by Supreme Court’s ruling to let Deputy Speakers vote

Builsa North MP, James Agalga

James Agalga insists deputy speakers lose right to vote while presiding over parliament

Supreme Court decides Joe Wise can vote while presiding over parliament



Supreme Court strikes down order 109(3) of the standing orders of parliament



Builsa North MP, James Agalga, has bemoaned the Supreme Court ruling that will allow deputy speakers of parliament to vote anytime they are presiding over the house, contrary to the standing orders of the House.



He explained that the First and Second Deputy Speakers should not have voting rights because privileges they enjoy do not allow them to continue to be representative of their constituents while presiding over the house, myjoyonline.com has reported.



“I am indeed shocked and surprised because I thought that for purposes of fairness, persons who assume the chair under normal circumstances should not be part of the decision making process because you sit there as an umpire. And if you assume the role of an umpire, why should you be allowed to vote?

“Never mind that the First and Second Deputy Speakers are Members of Parliament. They represent their people, but they have assumed an additional responsibility and so, whenever they sit in that chair, they’re expected to be fair and unbiased,” Agalga is quoted.



The Supreme Court on March 9, 2022, ruled that a Deputy Speaker of Parliament presiding over proceedings has the right to be counted in decision making and has the right to participate in voting.



According to a Graphic report, the court, presided over by Justice Jones Dotse, held that the Deputy Speaker does not lose his right to take part in decision-making upon a true and proper interpretation of Article 103 and 104 of the 1992 Constitution.



The court, therefore, held that the passing of the budget on November 30, 2021 in which Joseph Osei-Owusu, the First Deputy Speaker counted himself as part of the quorum, was valid.



Also, the court has struck down order 109(3) of the standing orders of Parliament which prevented a deputy speaker presiding from voting, as unconstitutional.