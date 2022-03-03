Bulgaria ready to provide Ghanaian students fleeing Russia’s invasion scholarship – Ablakwa

Okudzeto with some Ghanaian students who successfully fled from Ukraine to Romania

MP says offer allows students to complete their programmes

150 students have successfully crossed to Romania, MP



Over 220 Ghanaians to be evacuated soon, Foreign Ministry



North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has disclosed that the government of Bulgaria has indicated its willingness to provide Ghanaian students fleeing Ukraine-Russia war scholarships to complete their programmes of study.



In an interview with Asaase Radio, the MP (Member of Parliament) said that this is pleasant news because the students he interacted with in Romania were worried about how they were going to complete their education.



“So, they are asking, ‘what happens to our education?’ So, they have been asking for assurances, that there will be some diplomatic effort. If at least we can reach out to their institutions through the education ministry of Ukraine to probably offer them an online option to finish the course while in Ghana.

“Interestingly, while I was also here, I also got a call from the Bulgarian Ambassador who is saying that Bulgaria has just decided that a lot of the students fleeing Ukraine. They are willing to offer them an opportunity to just finish up their courses. They will accept their transcripts. So, I relay that news to them, and they were particularly excited about that,” Ablakwa is quoted by asaaseradio.com.



The MP also disclosed that a total of 150 Ghanaian students fleeing the war have successfully crossed to Romania.



Meanwhile, on March 1, 2022, the first batch of Ghanaian students in Ukraine being evacuated by the government arrived at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) in Accra.



The 24 are part of about 460 students who have managed to leave beleaguered Ukraine to neighbouring countries such as Poland, Hungary, Romania, Slovenia and the Czech Republic.



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration on Sunday, February 27, indicated that over 220 Ghanaians living in Ukraine are expected to touch down in Ghana soon.