Bulgarian Embassy Demolition: Sanction private developer for not following due process – C’ttee Report

The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has recommended that the private developer who demolished a building belonging to the Bulgarian Embassy in Ghana should be sanctioned.



This came about after a committee set up to look into the matter concluded that the developer failed to follow due process in the demolition he undertook.



Led by Justice Kwasi Anto Ofori-Atta, a retired Justice of the High Court, with vast experience in adjudication of land disputes, the Committee also recommended that the developer, Jojo Hagan, should compensate the embassy.



“Mr. Jojo Hagan should be sanctioned for not following due process in the eviction of the alleged trespassers and the demolition of the building and should be made to compensate the Bulgarian Embassy."

“Since the title to the land has not been determined by the courts, it is advised that government should intervene in finding an amicable solution to this matter,” the report stated.



The Attorney General has also been notified about the recommendations, the statement added.



