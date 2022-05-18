Bulgarian Embassy demolition: Produce full report to aid 'transparency' - Ambassador to govt

The building of the embassy was demolished by a private developer

Yanko Yordanov, the Bulgarian Ambassador accredited to the Republic of Ghana, has asked the government to produce the 149-paged report on the demolished embassy in Accra.



In a statement copied to GhanaWeb, the Ambassador indicated that, the Republic of Bulgaria had taken notice of a press release issued on May 16, 2022, by the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources referring to what it describes as a glimpse of a 149-page first report of the Sole Inquirer, investigating the Bulgarian Embassy issue, particularly circumstances that led to the demolition of the Embassy’s building in Accra in 2017.

He said, "regrettably, as of yet, the full text of the above-referred Report has not been made public in full which is not in line with the stated objective of transparency.



"Furthermore, Bulgaria draws the attention to the unacceptable fact that the Bulgarian Ambassador accredited to Ghana has never been notified officially for any of the procedures and proceedings related to the preparation of the Report of the Sole Inquirer nor has he been invited to participate in the respective hearings."



Yanko Yordanov said, his country is cautious about the fact that the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources accepts the recommendation for the immediate perpetrator of the Embassy’s demolition to be sanctioned and to be made to pay compensation.



"We expect the competent Ghanaian authorities to provide as soon as possible concrete parameters, terms and mechanisms for this compensation to be effectuated.

"Throughout all these years Bulgaria has always aimed at genuinely maintaining a climate of bilateral friendship, cooperation, and engagement with relevant institutions of the host country for reaching an acceptable solutions in an amicable way. In this sense, we consider long overdue the recommendation accepted by the Government of Ghana to "intervene" for an amicable resolution.



"However, Bulgaria reiterates its consistent view that solution can be found only when all parties act in accordance with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations while taking fully into account the ruling of the Supreme Court of Ghana, which clearly recognizes Bulgaria as the leaseholder and owner of the property until 2033 when the renewable lease expires.



"Bulgaria resolutely insists to be made acquainted by the Ghanaian side of the full text of the Report via the established bilateral diplomatic channels which will be Ghanaian institutions’ first step in resuming the fulfilment of their obligation as host country to provide official notices and information concerning any developments and measures undertaken concerning the Bulgarian diplomatic property in Accra," the statement concluded.



Background

The Bulgarian Embassy, located at Kakramadu Road, Plot No. 10, East Cantonments in Accra, was partly demolished by the so-called private developer in 2017.



The Lands Commission ordered the developer to stop work on a redevelopment project on the site.



The Sole Inquirer was inaugurated on Friday, March 18, 2022, by the Lands Ministry to investigate the circumstances surrounding the true ownership of some parcel of land with terms of reference as follows:



Undertake a full and impartial inquiry into the alleged encroachment and/or demolishing of property on the land being used as the Bulgarian Embassy.

Make appropriate recommendations relating to the land being used as the Bulgarian Embassy.



Inquire into the nature of interest in any land held or occupied by Diplomatic Missions in Ghana.



Inquire into any matter relating to land in which Diplomatic Missions in Ghana have any interest whatsoever.



Make recommendations to the government.