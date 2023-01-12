Bulldog fine: A product of dysfunctional democracy – Coalition of Aggrieved customers of MenzGold

Artiste manager, Bulldog

The Coalition of Aggrieved customers of MenzGold (CACM) has described the GHS48,000 fine imposed on artiste manager Bullgod as “harsh.”

The group condemned the imposition of the fine whilst indicating it does not endorse acts that seek to prevent the peace and safety of the President.



“A fine of GHS48,000 against Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson aka Bullgod on his comments relating to our locked up investment in Menzgold is quiet harsh.



“For an aggrieved customer who appeared frustrated and sought to ventilate his views (however misnormal it may be) at the system to be treated with this high handedness of the state is quite strange,” the coalition noted in a statement.



It further noted that by the ruling, “Bullgod is made a double victim.”



It continued that: “This is a product of [a] dysfunctional democracy where leaders and duty bearers such as the Executive, Parliament and Judiciary have stopped working in the interest of the owners of the democracy especially the vulnerable.”



Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, alias Bullgod, was fined GHS48,000 for threatening President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo two years ago.

Concerning the Nana Appiah Mensah, alias NAM1, and his Menzgold saga, the popular entertainment pundit appearing on Accra-based UTV's United Showbiz had said if the president does not give the clients of Menzgold justice, he would not finish his second term in office.



"We'll get our monies back else Akufo-Addo will run; he won't finish his four year [term]," he asserted and stressed: "I'm telling you, he won't finish his 4 years."



Bulldog was subsequently arrested and then dragged to court.



He was charged with offensive conduct to the breach of the peace.



Bulldog pleaded not guilty to the charge in the two-year trial.



He maintained he never intended to threaten the president.

He only made an appeal to the president for his intervention in the interest of distraught customers of embattled Menzgold, he argued.



Justice Evelyn Asamoah, presiding over the case, in her judgment noted that Bullgod's Saturday, January 9, 2021 utterances were not an appeal considering their weight and implication.



Thus, Mr Hanson, formerly known as Bulldog, is expected to pay a fine of GHS48,000.



In default, the Bulhaus Entertainment founder will spend 40 days in prison.