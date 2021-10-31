Bulldog thanks Akufo-Addo for dropping ‘Menzgold threat’ case

Lawrence Nana Asiamah popularly known as Bulldog

• Bulldog has publicly thanked President Akufo-Addo

• His gratitude is related to a case regarding a 'threat' he made against the president in January 2021



• He was arrested and later released on bail after the comments he made on LIVE TV



Artiste manager Bulldog, real name Lawrence Nana Asiamah, has publicly thanked President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for dropping a case against him with respect to a public threat he made against the person of the president.



GhanaWeb monitored comments he made on the October 30, 2021, edition of UTV’s United Showbiz programme hosted by Abeiku Santana.

It took the prompting of co-panelist A Plus for Bulldog to render his one-sentence gratitude stating that he was not going to comment any further on his action.



“I want to ask Bulldog if today on this show, he wants to say ‘Thank You’ to the president,” A Plus asked as they discussed issues relating to Shatta Wale and Medikal’s arrest and release from prison custody.



“I have spoken to A Plus so I understand the question,” he told Abeiku Santana before adding: “I want to take this opportunity to thank the President of Ghana, we won’t go deep into it but he (A Plus) knows where I am coming from,” he said.



Asked for a better explanation by the host and co-panelist Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo, A Plus interjected: “There is a difference between governance, friendship and personal issues, we won’t go into it.”

Upon further pressing by the host, A Plus explained further: “Let me make this very simple. The president has made his interest in this whole matter very clear. If you commit a (criminal) offence, it is between you and the state so the state will do what it has to do.



“But maybe if you get a case with a brother or parent (civil case) and they decide to drop it, there are forms of communication…”







Background

While speaking as a guest in the same UTV programme on January 9, 2021, at the time with Nana Ama McBrown hosting, Bulldog who claimed to have invested in Menzgold, an embattled gold dealership firm said President Akufo-Addo will not complete his 4-year-term in office if aggrieved customers of the firm do not get their locked-up funds.



In a charged mood, he stated that suggestions that customers invested at their own peril hence, cannot hold the government responsible for the inconvenience caused them is unacceptable.



“We’ll get our monies back else Nana Addo will run; he won’t finish his 4 years. I’m telling you. He won’t finish his 4 years,” Bulldog fumed.



He was arrested by National Investigation Bureau officials and his release on bail three days later confirmed by Rex Omar of GHAMRO. Nothing was heard of the issue again till the current development.

In a later interview on Okay FM after his release, Bulldog said his intention was never to threaten the president but only meant to make a case for aggrieved customers of the collapsed gold dealership firm, Menzgold.



He apologized for his comment but intimated again that he did not mean ill for the president. Bulldog over the years has come to be known as a staunch critic of the Akufo-Addo administration as he has on several occasions condemned the president's handling of affairs.



His arrest caused divided opinion as some took to social media to advocate for his immediate release whilst others prayed for him to be punished for his actions.



