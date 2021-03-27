Bulldog trial: Nana Ama McBrown speaks after making appearance in court

Nana Ama McBrown has been summoned as a witness in the Bulldog Trial

Ghanaian screen goddess, Nana Ama McBrown is calling for calm after finally making an appearance in court as a witness in the ongoing criminal trial against artiste manager, Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson aka Bulldog.

Returning from court with her manager Roger Quartey, Mcbrown said she only appeared in court as a witness in the case and thus urged for calm whilst entreating the public to do away with speculations on the matter.



“To be honest, I didn’t go to court as the accused. It is my brother Bulldog who appeared on my show and may have erred in his pronouncement. So I had to go. Nobody should speculate that Nana Ama has been arrested or Bulldog has been jailed. Let’s allow the laws to work and also allow due processes to take place,” she stated.



Lawyers for Nana Ama McBrown after failing to argue for the court to set aside her witness summons also prayed the court not to allow the prosecution rely on her as a witness, but instead, allow her to appear as a witness of the court.

The presiding judge, Her Honour Evelyn Asamoah after listening to arguments from lawyers of Nana Ama McBrown and the prosecution, adjourned the case to Tuesday, March 31, 2021, to decide whether her statement will be adopted by the court or not.



