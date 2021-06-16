Bullion Van Attack: IGP must support #FixTheCountry movement – NDC

Inspector General of Police, James Oppong-Buanoh

The NDC Professionals Forum in the United States is calling on the Inspector General of Police (IGP) James Oppong-Boanuh to support the FixTheCountry Movement following the murder of the young police officer.

A Police officer assigned to a bullion van met his untimely death on Monday, June 14, 2021, when the van carting cash was attacked by armed robbers in James Town in broad daylight.



Having taken notice of the incident, the NDC Professionals Forum noted that the incident should inform the Ghana Police Service that nothing is working and for that matter should support the FixTheCountry movement.



“The NDC Professionals Forum in the United States has called on the Inspector-General of Police and the police institution in Ghana to begin to find wisdom in the need to support the #FixTheCountry movement,” part of a press release from the diaspora group reads.



It continues, “As a professional body, we believe that his unfortunate situation must trigger the police service to review its position on their hardcore stance in blocking a peaceful demonstration by Ghanaian youths who want the best for their country.”

The NDC Professionals Forum believes that it is high time the nation begins to protect the lives and properties of its people through proper ways of doing things.



