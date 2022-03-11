2
Menu
News

Bullion Van Robberies: Police action to clean the system reassuring - Kweku Baako

Video Archive
Fri, 11 Mar 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

The Managing Editor of the New Crusading Guide newspaper, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako has described as "reassuring" the Ghana Police Service's arrest of "their own people" who were involved in some cases of bullion van robberies in the country.

Four police officers who were arrested for their involvement in bullion van robberies have been caged after they appeared in court on Wednesday.

A statement from the Ghana Police Service revealed that four more policemen and one civilian have been arrested in an “ongoing intelligence-led police investigation” into some bullion van robberies that have occurred in the country.

They are Constable Affisu Yaro Ibrahim, Constable Richard Boadu, Constable Rabiu Jambedu, Constable Albert Ofosu and suspect, Razak Alhassan, a civilian.

The statement also disclosed that a raid at Borteyman near Ashaiman, also led to the death of two other police officers who had been arrested earlier in connection with the bullion van robberies. According to the Service, the two died during an exchange of gunshots during the raid.

Meanwhile, "five other civilian suspects who have gone into hiding" are being pursued.

Mr Baako, contributing to a panel discussion on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' programme said: "The key point is that the police are cleaning up the system. It's good enough that their intelligence led to the unmasking of these criminal elements . . . the positive side is that they've been busted by their own people and that they'll ensure that the law will take its course".

He has meanwhile, backed calls for the review of the police recruitment process to check fraud, adding, "as we speak there's a motion before Parliament to look into the recruitment process for the last ten years to see how we can improve on it. It's a challenge . . . "

Listen to him in the video below:

Source: peacefmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Worry about depreciation cedi - Cheddar to BOG
A Plus sues Attorney General
Shatta Wale slams critics over claims of abandoning his mother
My husband's name was part of non-existent hospital staff list - Diana Hamilton
Juliet Ibrahim is still my ‘tight buddy’ despite divorce – Kwadwo Safo Jnr
AG asks High Court to deny #FixTheCountry convener bail
10 students were illegally admitted into Ghana School of Law – GLC
How ‘dirty cop’ Reindorf Gyimah reacted after allegedly 'killing' colleague
How L\Cpl Nyame fell from Best Recruit to 'deadly criminal'
Bullion van heists: Agyenim-Boateng questions Police
Related Articles: