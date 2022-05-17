Bullion Vans attacks: Two more persons charged, remanded

Suspects have been remanded into lawful custody to reappear on June 2

Two more persons have been arrested and charged in connection with the recent bullion Van attacks involving some police constables.

The two, General Constable Nelson Tetteh and Badu Zakari alias Rasta, a mechanic were arraigned on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.



Before their arrest, four police recruits – Constable Yaro Afisu Ibrahim, Constable Albert Ofosu aka Cypher, Constable Richard Boadu aka Osor, and Constable Rabiu Jambedu were earlier charged.



In court on Tuesday, the previous charge sheet was amended and all the six persons including five police constables charged before the Circuit Court 10 presided over by Her Honour Mrs. Evelyn Asamoah.



Constable Yaro Afisu Ibrahim and Constable Albert Ofosu aka Cypher have pleaded not guilty to the charge of attempted robbery.



While the remaining four – G/Constable Richard Boadu aka Osor, G/Constable Rabiu Jambedu, G/Constable Nelson Tetteh, and Badu Zakari have also denied the charge of abetment.



They have been remanded into lawful custody to reappear on June 2.

The court has ordered the prosecution led by DSP Sylvester Asare to file its disclosures and witness statements by May 30.



Lawyers of the accused persons – Justin Terriwajjah, David Bondorin, Jango Huhu, Devine Dotse Tettey, and Andrews Kudzo Vortia all took turns to pray for bail for the clients.



But, after their request was vehemently opposed by the prosecution, the court remanded them into police custody.



