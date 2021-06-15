Bullion van attack: IGP meets BoG Governor, Bankers Association

Inspector-General of Police, James Oppong-Boanuh has met with the Governor of the Bank of Ghana

• Armed robbers attacked a bullion van on Monday, June 14 killing the police escort and a hawker

• This led the IGP to direct all financial institutions to provide armoured bullion vans for cash transport



• The police chief today met with key stakeholders to devise strategies to end this growing issue



Inspector-General of Police (IGP), James Oppong-Boanuh has met with the Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Dr. Ernest Addison, executives of the Ghana Association of Bankers, and Managing Directors of banks in the country.



According to a Ghana Police Service statement dated June 15, 2021, the meeting was to discuss how best the lives of personnel in escorting bullion vans can be protected.



This comes after a police escort was shot dead at James town in Accra on Monday, June 14, 2021.



A hawker close to the scene was also killed during the incident and the driver of the van is receiving treatment at the Korle-Bu Teaching hospital after sustaining severe injuries.

In a press release copied to GhanaWeb, the police noted that issues concerning the safety of police officers on bank security duties and other critical topics were discussed at the meeting.



Also, the police reiterated the need for financial institutions to provide fortified armoured bullion vans for operations.



"Directors of BoG and members of the Police Management Board reiterated that commercial banks will implement the use of standardized equipment for specie and Cash in Transit (CIT) services by 30th June, 2021. This will include services outsourced by the banks to any company that performs CIT duties," part of the statement read.



The police administration has however assured Ghanaians of their safety and promised to maintain law and order in the country.



