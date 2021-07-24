Bullion van attack: Slain police officer posthumously promoted to Lance Corporal rank

•The late Constable Emmanuel Osei has been promoted to the rank of a Lance Corporal

The late constable, Emmanuel Osei, who was allegedly killed in a bullion van robbery attack at Jamestown, has been posthumously promoted to the senior rank of a Lance Corporal.



At the burial ceremony which took place at Kasoa Nyanyano Kakraba, the Gomoa East District police commander, Supt. Harrison Katso, disclosed this in a tribute he read on behalf of the Ghana Police Service.



“The police administration has promoted the late general constable Emannuel Osei posthumously to the rank of Lance Corporal with effect from June 14, 2021. As a policeman, the late general Lance Corporal Osei was exposed to several challenges in his discharge of duties,” he stated.

“The police service and the entire nation grieves over your untimely demise. The pain is unbearable and will be difficult to live with,” he read in the tribute.



The burial ceremony was well attended by the members of the Ghana police service, government representatives including the interior minister Mr. Ambrose Derry, and scores of sympathizers.



