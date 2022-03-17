Bullion van attacks: Minority in Parliament files motion for probe into killing of indicted police officers

The Minority is asking for a bi-partisan probe into the death of the two officers

Police officers indicted for bullion van robberies

Police announce breakthrough in robbery investigations



Minority wants circumstances surrounding death of two indicted officers unraveled



The Minority in Parliament has filed a private member’s motion in the House, asking for a bi-partisan inquiry to be carried into the circumstances leading to the death of two police officers who were indicted for recent bullion van robbery attacks recorded in the country.



After announcing a breakthrough in investigations into the robberies, the police service in a later statement said Constable Reindolph Ansah and Lance Corporal Stephen Kwaku Nyame who were assisting in investigations on indictment had been killed while leading the police to a hideout of other accomplices.



Addressing the media on the basis for their motion in Parliament on Thursday, March 17, 2022, a Ranking Member on the Defense and Interior Committee of Parliament, James Agalga, said “The killing of the two police officers has now resulted in a situation where the police administration would be denied of very crucial evidence in its quest to unravel the bullion robberies in our country.”

“What makes the matter even more worrying is the fact that the persons implicated, some of whom are now dead, are, themselves, police officers. That is what makes a probe and an inquiry very compelling,” he added.



The police administration had linked the arrest of the two officers to four bullion van robberies recorded in the country between early 2021 and February this year.



The attacks were recorded at Kingsway, Baatsona, Jamestown, and North Kaneshie Industrial Area.



The police, following the death of the two suspects, also announced the arrest of four other police officers and a civilian in relation to case.



The police said they were still pursuing five other civilian suspects currently on the run.