Bullion van escort: Don’t sit in same vehicle carrying cash – IGP to personnel

A bullion van attacked by armed robbers with its windscreen riddled with gun shots

The Inspector-General of Police, James Oppong-Boanuh has ordered Police Commanders to continue providing escorts and bank guard duties and to ensure that personnel do not sit in the same bullion van carrying the cash.

This follows reports indicating that some commanders have stopped providing personnel and logistics for species and other related bank duties.



He’s also directed that escort vehicles should be provided either by the bank or police in which the police escort team will sit.



In a police wireless message sighted by Kasapafmonline.com, the IGP further stated that personnel should be provided with body armour and ballistic helmet for all such duties and not less than two personnel should be in a team of escort.

A police Constable Emmanuel Osei onboard a bullion van escorting money and a hawker, Afua Badu was shot dead by armed robbers at Adedenkpo, near James Town in Accra on June 14, 2021.



Four days later, another bullion van was attacked by armed robbers at Gomoa Okyereko on the Kasoa–Winneba road last Thursday afternoon. Fortunately, no casualty was recorded.