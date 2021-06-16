Bullion van heist: ‘Escalating insecurity must be confronted head-on’ – Ablakwa

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has indicated that the state of insecurity across the country is “escalating” and needs to be addressed.

Mr. Ablakwa noted that the legislature and executive must jointly work to put in place “far-reaching policy reforms and appropriate investments” in protecting security personnel in the discharge of their duties.



His comment comes after a Police officer and a lady was shot dead by armed men who attacked a bullion van in Accra on Monday, 14 June 2021.



“Thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones of the gallant police officer and the hawker who were killed in yesterday’s bullion van attack at James town. Get well wishes to go out to the injured and traumatized.



“Our police officers who put themselves in harm’s way to keep us safe deserve better safeguards — far-reaching policy reforms and appropriate investments in personnel protection are long overdue.



“Additionally, the escalating insecurity must be confronted head-on, and I do hope that the Legislature and Executive will collaborate most urgently and boldly to stem the tide,” he wrote on Facebook yesterday.

Three armed men on two motorbikes with unidentified registration numbers on Monday, 14 June 2021, attacked and robbed a Nissan bullion van with registration number GT 8592 W with the inscription Montran Company.



The policeman aboard was shot dead by the robbers.



The driver was left injured.



The James Town District Police Command rushed to the crime scene and found the said van parked in the middle of Adedenko metal market road with the glasses fo three doors shattered.



The body of the murdered policeman identified as Constable Emmanuel Osei of the National SWAT unit was found in a puddle of blood at the front seat.

The police said the driver, known only as wisdom, was not met at the scene.



Onlookers led the police to a wooden structure where the body of one Afua Badu, about 40 years old, was found lying in a prone position in a puddle of blood.



The police said their inquiries revealed she was pursued and shot by the robbers for raising an alarm.



The police also located an official, Grace Essel, who escaped from the van unhurt and took refuge in the community.



She has been sent to the police hospital for treatment.

The two bodies have been conveyed to the police hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.



The police said it is presently waiting for the arrival of the crime scene team from the headquarters for investigations to start and will visit the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital where the driver of the van is alleged to have gone for treatment.



The police said they have gathered information that the robbers made away with the AK 47 rifle of the deceased policeman and an unspecified amount of money.