Bullion van robberies: Four arrested policemen to appear in court on March 9th – Police

All the suspects including four policemen who have been arrested for their alleged involvement in bullion van robberies will be facing court on Wednesday March 9, a statement issued by the Police said on Tuesday March 8.
The statement said “The police have carried out an intelligence-led field raid at a hideout of the gang connected with the investigation into the bullion van robberies.
“Further investigations have led to the arrest of five other suspects, four of whom are policemen. We are pursuing five other civilian suspects who have gone into hiding.
“The Policemen involved have been interdicted and all the suspects will be arraigned before court tomorrow Wednesday 9th March 2022.”
News Release; Update on Police Investigation into Bullion Van Robberies— Ghana Police Service (@GhPoliceService) March 8, 2022
The police have carried out an intelligence-led field raid at a hideout of the gang connected with the investigation into the bullion van robberies. pic.twitter.com/fAf3IJVoum
