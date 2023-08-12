Bunkpurugu NPP Primaries: NDC and their candidate are afraid of me – CEO of NDA

Mr Sambian is a respected lawyer and stalwart of the party in the region

An aspiring New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for the Bunkpurugu Constituency in the North East Region, Sulley Sambian has said that he would beat the candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2024 Parliamentary Elections if he is elected by delegates as the NPP’s parliamentary candidate.

He noted that the NDC and their candidate, the current Member of Parliament(MP), Abednego Bandim, are afraid of his candidature because they know that he will beat them in the 2024 General Elections.



“…I believe that I am the one who can rescue this seat in 2024 for the NPP…The NDC is afraid. Their Member of Parliament is afraid. He knows that if I am on the ballot paper, the gap that he gave our candidate in 2020, I will give him more gap. I will beat him by not less than 2000 votes,” he declared after successfully filing his nomination forms to contest the parliamentary primaries in the area.



Mr Sambian, a respected lawyer and stalwart of the party in the region who was recently appointed as the Chief Executive Officer CEO of the Northern Development Authority (NDA), stressed that there is a wind of change in the party blowing in his favor. He said that the party’s rank and file want a new candidate. And he is the one they have chosen.



“A lot of the party people think that there is a need for change. They want change and they think that I am the one who represents that change. I am the one in whom they have hope,” he added.



Solomon Namliit Boar won the seat in 2012 and 2016 for NPP. The party, however, lost its seat in the 2020 elections.