Bureau of Public Safety survey shows 56% confidence in police service

Dr. George Akuffo Dampare is the Inspector General of Police

• Dr. George Akuffo Dampare has been IGP since October 8

• Crime and indiscipline have been on the police’s radar



• The Bureau of Public Safety will make the full report available on November 30



On November 8, 2021, the Inspector General of Police, COP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, marked his one hundredth day in office and the Bureau of Public Safety, to mark that milestone, has released portions of a survey it conducted into the general outlook of the service.



The findings from this survey, show that 56% of Ghanaians have, under the tenure of the IGP, built a lot of confidence in the administration of the Ghana Police Service.



Also, 37% of the respondents of the survey remained neutral, while 7% said they do not have confidence in the new administration.



59% of the respondents claimed that the Ghana Police Service has seen some improvements in the last 90 days, while 36% claimed that things appeared same, and on the improvements in the Service, only 6% of the respondents answered in the affirmative.

“We are minded by the fact that this survey will provide hints and lead into the general opinion of the public on safety and security cum police performance,” the bureau said in its summary of the survey.



The Bureau also explained that the survey throws light on some aspects of policing.



“Responses from the survey also throws light on policing aspects that the Ghana Police Service will need to focus attention and resources on in the short to medium term, if not the long term. Overall, the survey polled responses from 583 respondents,” it added.



Dr. George Akuffo Dampare’s appointment as IGP was met with a general excitement across the country, with the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, corroborating this by stating that the police chief's achievements in office, while in acting capacity, had vindicated him.



See the summary of the survey here:



