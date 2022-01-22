Burial service held for former AMA mayor Nunoo-Amarteifio

Nathaniel Nunoo-Amartefio, a former Mayor of Accra

Source: GNA

A burial service has been held for Nathaniel Nunoo-Amartefio, a former Mayor of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), at the All-Souls’ Chapel, Lasihibi Funeral Home in the Tema- West Municipality on Friday.

The one- hour, 30 minutes solemn virtual and in-person final burial service was attended by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, First Lady Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo, Former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, a delegation from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) led by Mr. Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, the National Chairman of the NDC and Madam Elizabeth Kwatsoe Tawiah, the Chief Executive of AMA.



Also in attendance were Mr. Henry Quartey, the Greater Accra Regional Minister, former mayors of AMA and government delegations from Nigeria and Mali.



The mortal remains of the former AMA mayor would be laid to rest at a private burial.



Delivering the homily, Pastor Nii Addy, a resident chaplain of All-Souls’ Chapel advised the bereaved family and mourners to consider the word of the Lord Jesus Christ and not let their hearts be troubled.



“Think of a permanent home to have a relationship with God, whatever we do we must always do in anticipation of what there is to come.



“Be consoled in the Lord, believe in God as we are pilgrims here and would one day transition to the Lord,” he said.

Pastor Addy described the late Nunoo-Amartefio as a professional who discharged his duties with a deep sense of humility and graciousness of attitude.



“Uncle Nat placed his talent and expertise at the disposal of people. I am convinced that he paid his dues not only to his family, but to Accra, Ghana and today whatever is done at AMA I am sure he is remembered for his legacy.



“He was a loyal friend, faithful in his relationship, and an exceptional conversationalist who brightened lives and was an eye for the family,” he said.



The late Nunoo-Amartefio was appointed the Mayor of Accra between 1994 and 1998 during former President Jerry John Rawlings’ administration.



He was born in 1943 and died on December 20, 2021, at age 79.