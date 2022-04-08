Buried human skull, cat head exhumed from church altar at Kasoa

File photo of a church

A mysterious discovery beneath the pulpit of a church at Kasoa has left residents in shock.



The incident is said to have been confirmed by the General Overseer of Christ Charismatic Convention, Pastor Billy Sunday, in whose church the discovery was made.



In an interview with Takoradi based Connect FM, a vision occurred to him about the mysterious items after he lost almost all his church members.

He noted that he rented the chapel from a landlord after a previous church had vacated the premises.



“A few months ago, I arrived at Kasoa and rented the property from a landlord who told me the place was initially being occupied by another pastor. Ever since I rented the place, all my church members vanished at once and I could not understand what the situation was, so I started praying about it,” he narrated.



Through the vision, Pastor Sunday said he decided to dismantle a concrete pulpit that had been constructed by the church that occupied the building initially.



“The old pastor had already constructed a concrete pulpit so we decided to dismantle it. As we were digging, we saw the skull of a child and the head of a cat. We prayed and exhumed the skull,” he mentioned.



Shocked by the discovery, the general overseer linked the buried skulls to the drastic dwindle in his membership adding that the items have since been burnt after a prayer was said over them.

“These are spiritual matters, the skull and cat head were evil, more so, there was life in them so we could not wait but to burn them. But I have informed the police about the issue and investigations have begun,” he added.



Pastor Sunday said a case has been filed with the police on the matter and that the police are currently looking for the pastor of the old church to apprehend him.



According to Pastor Sunday, the discovery speaks to an act of occultism done under the guise of Christianity.



He thus admonished persons practising occultism under the guise of operating churches to desist from hiding behind the Bible to perpetrate such acts.



“There are so many pastors in Ghana who are into occultism and it is not helping the work of God. We must come together as a country and expose all of them,” he concluded.