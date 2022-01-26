Burkina Coup: Ghana’s security under threat - Adib Saani

Adib Saani, Security analyst

A Foreign Policy and Security Analyst, Adib Saani, has advised Ghanaians to pay particular attention to happenings in Burkina Faso as the nation (Ghana) is seriously threatened.

The comment by the security expert is in line with the recent Coup d'etat in Burkina Faso.



The military in Burkina Faso announced on Monday that it had ousted President Roch Kabore, suspended the constitution, dissolved the government and the national assembly, and closed the country's borders.



The announcement cited the deterioration of the security situation and what the army described as Kabore's inability to unite the West African nation and effectively respond to challenges, including an Islamist insurgency.

In an interview with Adib Saani on Atinka 104.7FM Midday News on Tuesday, he explained, "If someone should sit and say this is a Burkina Faso issue, so we aren't going to do anything about it, then that person really needs to be schooled because there is a serious issue with terrorism there and they staged the attack especially in the northern. Also, considering the porous nature of our borders, these terrorists can move into Ghana, and they don't come with the intent of immediate attack but what they establish is terrorism studies; they lay low and at the right time, they stage the attack," he warned.



Mr Saani said what is happening in Burkina Faso poses a significant threat to the West African sub-Saharan region, especially Ghana, so we must be on guard.