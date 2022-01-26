Burkina Coup: More African countries likely to return to military rule by 2030 - Expert

Soldiers announce takeover of power in Burkina Faso

Paul Boateng, a security expert and Executive Director for Africa Center for Security, has hinted that most African countries are likely to return to military rule by 2030.

This comment by the security expert is in line with the recent Coup d’etat in Burkina Faso.



The military in Burkina Faso announced on Monday that it has ousted President Roch Kabore, suspended the constitution, dissolved the government and the national assembly, and closed the country’s borders.



The announcement cited the deterioration of the security situation and what the army described as Kabore’s inability to unite the West African nation and effectively respond to challenges, which include an Islamist insurgency.



Signed by Lieutenant Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba and read by another officer on national television, the announcement said the takeover had been carried out without violence and that those detained were at a secure location.



Read Also: Apiate Disaster: Mining companies taking Ghana for granted – Tobinco



The statement was made in the name of the Patriotic Movement for Safeguard and Restoration, or MPSR, its French-language acronym.

“MPSR, which includes all sections of the army, has decided to end President Kabore’s post today,” the statement added.



Commenting on the Coup, Paul Boateng, a security expert and Executive Director for Africa Center for Security stated that the uprising is not surprising taking into consideration the activities of politicians in the various African countries.



He opined that most Africans feel left out and are fed up with their leaders.



” If care is not taken most African Countries will return to military rule by 2030. Like I said last year it seems people are gradually losing interest in democracy.



"What happens is that when the citizens gradually show that they have lost interest in a government, they give the military no other option than to takeover,” Paul Boateng, a security expert and Executive Director for Africa Center for Security told Kaakyire Ofori Ayim.