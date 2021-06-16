Burkina bandits with military weapons planning to attack Upper East – Police warns

According to a police internal memo, the attack is being targeted at Bolgatanga and its environs

The Ghana Police Service has placed its regional commanders on alert over a planned attack on the Upper Eastern Region of Ghana by alleged bandits from Burkina Faso.

According to a police internal memo, the attack which is being targeted at Bolgatanga and its environs could take place “any moment from now”.



The memo said the bandits who are in possession of military-grade weapons may have already infiltrated Ghana.



The development comes on the back of an increased spate of robberies in Ghana with the latest being the killing of an officer in a bullion van attack in Accra.

Read the police's internal memo in the post below:



