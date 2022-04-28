Burkinabe nationals involved in conflict in Bawku – Report

Bawku

Some citizens of Burkina Faso are allegedly involved in the conflict in the Upper East Regional Capital, Bawku.



According to a 3news.com report, a letter from a police officer, ACP Alex Kwame Safo-Adu, indicated that security officers of Ghana saw some Burkinabe nationals from the Boulgou province withdrawing to Burkina Faso during an operation to arrest suspects involved in recent violence in Bawku.



The letter stated that even though there are Burkinabes involved in the conflict at Bawku, Ghana does not face any current threat of terrorism.



“… there are no established links between the Burkinabe fighters and terrorist cells.

“Although the Burkinabe nationals involved in the Bawku conflict may be motivated by tribal ties and financial gains, the security situation in the area could serve as a conduit for jihadists and violent extremists to infiltrate and radicalise the local populace to advance their course,” the letter noted.



The letter also indicated that there is evidence that some of the guns retrieve from the conflict in Bawku are from Burkina Faso, saying “some of the arms used in the recent disturbances in the area were reportedly smuggled from Burkina Faso.”



The Minister of Interior, Ambrose Dery, has recently said that even though the conflict in Bawku began as a chieftaincy dispute, criminals are beginning to take advantage of it.



He said that the involvement of criminal gangs has led to a threat of terrorism in the Upper East Regional capital town.



“The Bawku matter started as a chieftaincy one but right now criminals are trying to exploit the situation. Then of course, as you said there is a threat of extremism and we are trying to combine all this,” the minister said.



He, however, assured that a joint team of personnel of the Ghana Police Service and the Ghana Armed Force are fully in control of the situation in Bawku.