Burna Boy is going on a tour with Black Sherif

Sad boys in the house, there is some good news for you!



Grammy award-winning Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, has announced that Black Sherif is onboard for his upcoming tour.



Fans in reaction to his latest revelation say the move will be a chance for the young and budding Ghanaian rapper to gain international recognition after cementing his name locally in Ghana.

Blacko on Wednesday, December 8, released the remix of his hit single 2nd Sermon which featured Burna Boy nicknamed 'The African Gaint'.



"Black Sherif is coming on tour with me. Second Sermon remix featuring me (Burna Boy) out now!" the singer announced in an Instagram post.



Burna Boy, who is elated about the collaboration, gave a condition to fans who plan of attending any of his concerts.



The 'Way Too Big" crooner says attendees must learn the lyrics of '2nd Sermon' remix word for word.



"You better learn the whole song before coming to any my shows. Yes that includes the Twi(A Ghanaian language) parts. Thanks. Love. Damini."

