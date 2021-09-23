Burning refuse is like smoking 1 packet of cigarette - EPA boss cautions Ghanaians

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has warned Ghanaians to desist from burning waste materials.
According to EPA Executive Director, Henry Kwabena Kokofu, any person who burns refuse and other hazardous materials is in breach of the country's laws on environment protection.
He noted that such attitude is a contributory factor to climate change, so asked Ghanaians to adopt the right measures in discarding waste products.
"Burning refuse and inhaling it is like smoking 1 packet of cigarette . . . So, indiscriminate burning of any material being it wood, metal, tyre is against the law," he said on Peace FM's morning show ''Kokrokoo''.
Mr. Kokofu charged the populace to contact the EPA whenever they want to dispose off waste materials.
