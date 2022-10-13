Burning structures of Wontumi’s Akonta Mining must not be the end – Dr Kofi Amoah

Dr Kofi Amoah

Dr Kofi Amoah has charged the powers that be to go the whole nine yards in dealing with persons and companies that flout the nation's laws on mining.

The astute businessman and economist was reacting to news that structures and machinery belonging to Akonto Mining had been burned by government officials because it had no permit and thus was illegally mining in the Tano Nimiri Forest Reserve.



In a tweet shared on Thursday, Dr Amoah wrote, “No More Tin “gods” in Ghana. AKONTA MINING must be prosecuted for engaging in illegal mining in an area it had no permit. Burning of structures must not be the end but the beginning of having the laws of Ghana to work Hon Jinapor must show his mettle now!



Akonta Mining which has been in the news lately is owned by New Patriotic Party, NPP, Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Bosiako, alias Chairman Wontumi.



According to reports, the destruction of the properties took place on Wednesday, October 12, 2022.



Pictures shared by myjoyonline.com showed several structures made of wood and roofing sheets burning along with some amount of machinery believed to be used in the firm's operations.



Akonta Mining, which Wontumi insists was into regular mining and not illegal small-scale mining, that is galamsey, was operating from the Tano Nimiri Forest Reserve until recently when the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources ordered a halt to their operations.

— CitizenKofi (@amoah_citizen) October 13, 2022

The operation was thus undertaken almost 24-hours after deputy Lands Minister, Benito Owusu-Bio had toured the affected forest reserve.In a statement issued on September 30 and signed by minister Samuel Abu Jinapor, the Ministry said the firm did not have license to operate from "the Tano Nimiri Forest Reserve in the Amenfi West Municipality in the Western Region.”The ruling government has had a difficult time fighting the illegal mining menace which threatens the food and water security of the country.According to experts, if the rate and scale of the galamsey destruction is not halted, Ghana will have to import water in the next few years due to the obliteration of the various water bodies.