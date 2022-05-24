Burnt Aowin NPP Office: Police pursue five supporters

NPP flag

The Aowin Divisional Police Command has identified five people believed to have participated in burning down the New Patriotic Party (NPP) party office in the Aowin Constituency of the Western North Region.

According to the Aowin Divisional Police Commander, Chief Superintendent Samuel Okunor, they have received details from informants.



“We have activated all our informants and they are given us the lead to arrest these people”, he said on Accra-based 3FM on Monday, May 23, 2022.



He disclosed that “we have gotten their names and we are tracking them. For now, we have got the information and we are working on it”.



The Chief Superintendent added that though no arrests have been made, they have five names and would soon arrest them one-by-one.



The constituency office was torched following the decision by the National Council to re-conduct the constituency’s election.



The National Council, in their opinion, believes the elections were fraught with irregularities and must be conducted again but the directive was met with a heavy resistance from disgruntled supporters.

They have vowed to resist every attempt to have the elections held again, hence the decision to set the party office ablaze over the weekend.



The commander could not readily give reasons for the youth’s actions but indicated that the police would get to the bottom of the matter.



“The reasons are best known to them but as we have started, we will get to the bottom of the matter”.



The place has been cordoned off for our investigations, then after that, we will hand it over to the public, especially the party executives said the police.



He said, “some documents have been burnt in the office but we don’t know whether anybody carried any document away”.