Burst pipe floods Kejetia market again; traders outraged

Wed, 15 Jun 2022 Source: dailymailgh.com

Traders at the Kejetia Market had an unexpected day after a burst pipe flooded portions of the building Tuesday morning.

Affected traders were seen scooping water from their stalls virtually throwing businesses off gear.

Some also besieged the facility manager’s office, accusing authorities of failing to deal with the situation which has occurred for the second time in forty days.

“Authorities are sitting unconcerned and have failed to address our plight. This is the second time this has happened. See how we are suffering. It’s like there’s no leader here in Kumasi”, one of the traders said.

Another said: “We need to be compensated. The Mayor is just not working. It’s so sad that this is happening to us. All our wares have been destroyed”.

Authorities will not respond to calls for comments. Some personnel were however seen working to resolve the problem.

