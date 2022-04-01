Buruguwurche of Daboya eulogised

Joshua Alabi in green

Source: Office of Joshua Alabi

Prof. Joshua Alabi, a former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Professional Studies, eulogised the resilience of the Gonja people which he said is vindicated by their history which must continue to inspire their commitment to development and advancement beyond the frontiers of Gonjaland to the entire Ghanaian society.

Prof. Alabi, was speaking at the final funeral rites of the Buruguwurche of Daboya, where he represented former president Mahama, who was out of the jurisdiction on international assignments.



The delegation that represented the former president included NDC National Vice chairman Chief Sofo Azorka, NDC Savannah Regional Chairman Alhaji Bulldozer, present and past NDC members of Parliament as well as NDC Regional and constituency executives.



Prof Alabi, campaign manager of former president Mahama in the 2020 general elections, stated that Mahama very much wished to be present at the final funeral rites to bid farewell to the queen whom he called not just a mother but an inspirational leader and warrior of Gonjaland.



Mahama, according to Prof Joshua Alabi, will personally call on the chiefs, organizers of the final funeral rites and the people of Daboya on his return to the jurisdiction to thank them for the befitting final rites accorded the gallant Queen mother of Gonjaland.

The Buruguwurche Title is a very senior title in the affairs of Gonajaland. The official local name of Daboya is Burugu and the Buruguwurche is the chief (queen) of Burugu.



She was the first daughter of Ndewura Jakpa when he settled at Burugu (Daboya) after its conquest.



Traditional history has it that, it was due to the incessant disturbances of foreign forces, due to the rich salt resources of the area under her control that led to the reinforcement of her control in Burugu by her brothers from the Wasipe Area, presently a community in the Bole District on the Bole Tinga- Bamboi Road.