Burying a baby on her birthday and getting one 7 years later; the beautiful story of a presidential staffer

Dr Jemima Elike Nunoo got an early birthday gift

There is a little twist to this story but it is a good one, eventually.

It is an interesting, miraculous story of how Dr. Jemima Elike Nunoo, the Technical Director for Media and Strategic Communications at the Office of the President, received a long-awaited answer to her prayer for a child.



After many years of trying without success, the University of Birmingham-trained Dr. Jemima was left with only her hopes and the prayers she said in an almost giving-up situation.



Married for so many years but yearning to have a child of her own, she got lucky in 2017 – February 9, which was 5 days to her birthday (February 15), but the icy hands of death robbed her of that blessing.



In fact, in that year, instead of marking her birthday on the 15th, she rather bid her daughter a final goodbye as that baby was put in the ground.



It became the beginning of years of sorrows and flashbacks of the unbelievable pains she went through, losing her first child, so much so that her subsequent birthdays were not longer fun.

But as they say, God surely has a good sense of humour, and He knew what he was about.



In a narration of how things took a rather beautiful turn for Dr. Jemima Elike Nunoo, and her husband, King Nunoo, the Chief Executive Officer of Cape Coast Vipers Football Club, after 6 years, one of their long-time friends, shared the story.



Known on Facebook as Marie-Anne Blessings To Nations, this friend - who has known Dr. Jemima since her sister and the presidential staffer were mates at the university, wrote that the day things happened, she was around.



According to Marie-Anne, she had been in Ghana some time in May 2022 when Dr. Jemima gave her a treat of a lifetime.



She explained that on her second day, after having had the privilege to go to Ghana’s oldest-living former president, John Agyekum Kufuor, Dr. Jemima had to leave her to go meet her husband; who had just returned from a trip.

“You see Dr Jemima was born on the 15th of February, and after many years of praying to God for a child, was blessed with a child (a babygirl) 6 days to her birthday on 9th February 2017. Unfortunately, the child died and was buried on her birthday on 15th February 2017.



“It has been a very hard time for her. Every year on the anniversary of the birth and death, her birthdays were no longer fun but sorrowful. She would talk to my elder sis and I about how she felt and we would try in our small limited human efforts to cheer her up. But what can you say to your sister who is crying with no child to hold when yours are rolling in? And never once was she bitter towards us…



“So, we prayed and begged God for a child - that by this time next year she would be carrying her child (it was early May 2022). Shortly after I left, she informed my sister & I that she was pregnant. COME AGAIN?!!



“And guess what? please scroll back up again... remember the day she dropped me after a beautiful day at the mountains? my second day in Ghana? when she dropped me and went home to meet her husband who was returning from a trip? turns out she took in that day after years of trying to no avail!! She JUST TOOK IN!!!! and 3 days later we were still crying to God for a baby! God has a serious sense of humour!!” she wrote.;



But even better, Marie-Anne wrote that the new baby girl came in as an early birthday gift to her in 2023.

