Bus blast kills one at Circle

It is unclear what caused the blast at the Nigerian bus station at Circle

A driver’s mate has lost his life after a bus reportedly blasted at the Nigerian bus station at Circle.

According to an eyewitness account, several others have sustained injuries.



The eyewitness Shapter V, said they were working at the station when all of a sudden, they heard a blast.



The bus he said was for the VIP bus company and was parked at the station loading.



The mate is said to be near the bus when it blasted.



He was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital, he told Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm.

He added that the situation was gory and painful.



Officials from the Fire Service were at the scene to bring the situation under control.







It is unclear what caused the blast but the eyewitness said it was the engine of the bus that blasted.



Three other buses were damaged in the process, he concluded.