Bus kills two teenagers in accident on Abura Dunkwa road

The car knocked the teenagers off their bicycle

• Three boys were knocked down by a bus on Monday on the Yamoransa-Abura Dunkwa road

• Two of the victims who were involved in the accident have died



• The last victim said to be in critical condition is receiving treatment



Two teenage boys died in an accident that occurred on the Abura Dunkwa road in the Central Region on Monday



The victims have been identified as Yaw Mensah and Yaw Acquah.



The deceased, together with a third victim, who is reported to be battling for his life at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital, were cycling towards Batanyaa on the Yamoransa-Abura Dunkwa Road when they were knocked off the road by the bus.

According to the eyewitness account, the victims after being run over by the car with registration number GE-7915-19 were left on the road for several minutes unattended.



“The driver of a private vehicle was attracted to the sound of a ringing tone of a phone belonging to one of the deceased. He drew closer and saw the three lying by the roadside in a pool of blood. Two of them bled to death,” the eyewitness said.



Together with the surviving victim, the three were later sent to the Abura Dunkwa Government Hospital before being transferred to the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital where the two were pronounced dead.



The bodies of the deceased victims have been deposited at the Cape Coast Hospital morgue while the injured victim is said to be receiving treatment.