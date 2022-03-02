Bush fire destroys 2021 best farmer’s cocoa farm

2021 overall municipal best farmer in Lower Manya Krobo, Tettey Kwabena Enoch

The 2021 Municipal best farmer in the Lower Manya Krobo, Tettey Kwabena Enoch is counting his losses after a bush fire destroyed part of his cocoa farm at Yonguase near Oterkpolu, in the Eastern Region.

The incident occurred on Monday, February 28, 2022, at about 2:30 pm.



Narrating the incident to Angel News reporter, Jaman Dehyee Opambour, Mr. Tettey, said “Yesterday I was at my work place when I received a call from my village that my cocoa farm is burning so I rushed to the place and to my surprise, half of the one and a half-acre of my cocoa farm and plantain has been burnt.



“As a matter of fact, when your cocoa is burnt then that is all so it is gone. It is like they have damaged my property,” he expressed his worry.



He disclosed that a neighbor named Kwaku Noah whom he shares boundary with, helped him quench the fire and prevented the whole farm from being damaged.

He bemoaned the huge loss because the farm contains other foodstuffs such as plantain among others, which he has invested in.



Though the cause of the fire is yet to be established, the victim said he suspects hunters because he had on one occasion met some of them and cautioned against carrying out their hunting activities around his farm.



Tettey Enoch said he has since reported the matter to the Oterkpolu Police in the Yilo Krobo municipality.



