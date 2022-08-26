Busia, Danquah, Dombo tradition is no synonym for ethnocentrism - NPP man

Alan Kyerematen and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

A Deputy NASARA Coordinator of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bawa B. Ustarz, has offered ethnocentric elements within the party, unsolicited tutorial on basic political science following recent ethnocentric comments by a leading member.

In a statement expressing disappointment in members of the party pushing for an Ashanti Flagbearer for 2024 on the basis of rotating the party’s presidential ticket along the lines of the Busia, Danquah and Dombo gates of the party, Mr. Bawa B. Ustarz points out that the gates are not synonymous with ethnic groups.



“If we say Danquah, Dombo, Busia tradition, it does not mean following their great personalities or individuals (thus their tribes). Tradition simply means transmission of beliefs of a group of people from generation to generation,” Mr. Bawa B. Ustarz said.



He adds, “that is what the Danquah, Dombo, Busia tradition bequeathed us; property owning democracy and not you lead today, I lead tomorrow and someone else the following day.”



The statement comes in the wake of an earlier statement by Mr. Hopeson Adoryeh, a leading member of the NPP to the effect that per the NPP’s tradition, the flagbearership rotates between the Danquah and Busia wings, with the Dombo wing, assured of the running mate position.



As the Danquah wing represents people from the Eastern Region, the Busia wing, people from the Ashanti Region and the Dombo group, people from the Northern region, Mr. Adorye said it is now the turn of the Busia wing, that is Trade Minister, Alan Kyeremanten because the Danquah wing, represented by President Akufo-Addo has had its turn.

Mr. Adorye has since received serious condemnation for his comments with many saying it is ethnocentric, with the man himself apologizing for it.



However, as Mr. Bawa B. Ustarz points out in his statement, even though Mr. Adorye has apologized, there are still people within the NPP who insist that the ethnocentric comments were in good taste.



He pointed out that the comments offend the 1992 constitution, the directive principle of state policy and even the constitution of the NPP itself.



He pointed out that Chapter 8 of Article 62 makes it clear that the only requirements for a person to be president is that, he must first be a Ghanaian, qualified to be an MP and obtained the age of 40.



“On the basis of the above, His Excellency the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Mr. Boakye Agyarko, Hon. Kennedy Agyapong, Mr. Ayikoi Otoo, not qualified to be president?” he asked.

He further stated that Article 17 of the same constitution frowns against discrimination upon any grounds.



Then again, Article 35 (5) which caters to the Directive Principle of State policy, he said, makes it the state’s duty to actively promote unity and integration.



In regards to the NPP’s constitution, he points to Article 2(a) and 3(1) – “The policy of this great party is to liberate the energies of the people for the growth of a property owning democracy, that is what this party believes in,” Bawa B. Ustarz added