Busia Institute holds Busia memorial lecture in Sunyani

The late Professor Kofi Abrefa Busia

Source: GNA

The Busia Institute for Rural and Democratic Development (BIRDD) is to hold a memorial lecture in honour of the late Professor Kofi Abrefa Busia as the executive Prime Minister of Ghana’s second republic.

The event, taking place on Friday, October 1, at the Eusbett International Conference Centre in Sunyani, capital of the Bono Region is on the theme “‘The Youth in a Free Enterprise Society”, is also to mark the day “which is exactly 52 years from the date late Prof. Busia’s Progress Party assumed the reins of governance of Ghana with him as the Head of Government”.



A press release issued and signed by Mr. Anane Agyei, the Executive Director of BIRDD and copied the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani said.



According to the release, “the prime goal of the theme is to assist in empowering the Ghanaian youth to explore their capabilities in keeping with government’s policies and programmes to activate their entrepreneurial competences”.



BIRDD is a think tank working to promoting good democratic governance, rural development and youth empowerment in the country.

The release said the former President John Agyekum Kufuor would be the keynote speaker with Okokyeredom Sakyi Ako II, a Development Planner and Economist by profession, who doubles as the Paramount Chief of Drobo Traditional Area in the Jaman South Municipality and the Vice-President of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs as the special guest of honour.



It said the guest speakers who were drawn from backgrounds that reflect the theme to create the needed impact include Messrs Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah and Mustapha Ussif, Minister of Information and Minister of Youth and Sports respectively.



The others are Mr. John Ampontuah Kumah, a Deputy Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Mr. Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah, a Deputy Minister of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development and Nana Kusi Appea Busia Jr. an Associate Professor of Public International Law & Research Fellow at the School of Advanced Studies, University of London, UK.