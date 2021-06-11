Businessman donate GH¢26, 000 to Ghana School of Law  

Mr. Kwetey( second right) presenting the cash to Mr Opoku Agyeman ( second left)

Source: Patrick Biddah, Contributor

A businessman, Mr. Michael Tetteh Kwetey has made a cash donation of GH¢26,000 to the Ghana School of Law.

The donation is the contribution of the businessman towards the laying of pavement slaps at sections of the school’s main campus at Makola in Accra.



In a brief remark before handing over the cash at a ceremony in the school on June 10, 2021, Mr. Tetteh Kwetey was of the view that access to professional legal education does not just require the qualifications to gain admission but the availability of infrastructure to meet that need.



Any opportunity which is provided to contribute towards expanding the infrastructure needs, according to him, is a welcome call for him as a businessman hence the donation.



For this reason, he promised to do more anytime he is called upon with the request to support the school financially for whatever need may arise.



The soft-spoken Mr.Kwetey decided to seize the moment to appeal to other businessmen, businesswomen, and the co-operate world as a whole to take up the challenge of helping the Ghana School of Law in view of the fact that it is the home of training professional lawyers.

Receiving the cash, the acting Director of the Ghana School of Law, Mr. Maxwell Opoku Agyeman, commended the businessman for living up to expectation.



In his words, other businessmen make promises but switch off their phones after they leave his office.



The laying of the pavement slaps, according to him, will bring to an end the situation where rain and running water splashes on the white walls of the campus making it dirty.



The GH¢26,000 donated by the businessman covers 50% of the total cost of laying the slaps which are ongoing.



The Student Representative Council (SRC) President-elect of the Ghana School of Law, Mr. Wonder Victor Kutor who was present at the ceremony was singled out for mention by the Director.

His reason was based on the fact that the donation would not have been possible if the SRC President-elect had not mounted a spirited search for a sponsor.



This feat by the SRC President-elect is coming at a time that he is yet to be sworn in after winning an election less than two months ago.



The Director, therefore, expressed the hope that such collaboration between the school management and the student body is needed to advance the course of teaching and learning of law in Ghana.