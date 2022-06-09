0
Businessman fined GHC6,000 for issuing two dud cheques

Thu, 9 Jun 2022 Source: GNA

An Adentan Circuit Court has imposed a fine of GHC 6,000 on a businessman for issuing two dud cheques.

Dr. Noureldian Abdelkareem, 44, in default, would serve three months imprisonment.

Charged with two counts of issuing false cheques, Abdelkareem pleaded guilty.

The court presided over by Mrs. Sedinam Awo Balokah convicted the accused on his own plea, adding that the explanation of the accused confirmed his guilt.

Narrating the facts of the case, Chief Inspector Maxwell Lanyo said the complainant was Adiza Modi Issa, unemployed.

Chief Inspector Lanyo said on June 28, 2021, the accused, through his secretary (Rita Ampah), requested financial assistance of $5,000 from the complainant.

The prosecution said the complainant gave the money to the accused, who endorsed six of his Company’s cheques with a face value of GHC7,000 each to be cashed monthly by the complainant.

When some of the cheques issued by the accused were presented by the complainant at ECOBANK, they were dishonoured.

The prosecution said the accused told the complainant not to present the remaining cheques.

On August 30, 2021, the complainant reported the matter to the Police leading to the arrest of the accused on September 4, 2021.

During investigations, the prosecution said the accused paid GHC25,000 to the complainant.

