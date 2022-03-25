Businessman granted bail for stealing friend’s $50,000

The case has been adjourned to May 10

A businessman has been granted GHc 150,000 bail with two sureties to be justified by persons living within Accra, for stealing $50,000 belonging to a friend, by a circuit court.

John Hammond, 44, who allegedly sold two cars belonging to his friend, and stole the money, pleaded not guilty to two counts of stealing.



The court presided over by Ms Afia Owusua, adjourned the case to May 10.



Chief Inspector Guliver Tenkorang told the court that the complainant, Eric Botchway, resident in the United States of America, shipped two vehicles valued at USD25,000.00 (GHC178,633,17,) and USD25,000.00, respectively to the accused to sell for him.



The prosecution said the complainant after shipping the vehicles, sent the total cost of duty and clearing charges on the two vehicles to the accused and he (accused) cleared the vehicles.



Chief Insp Tenkorang said “Hammond after clearing the vehicles, first sold one of the cars, but failed to account for the proceeds to the complainant,” the prosecution said.

The court heard that in 2019, the accused again sold the second vehicle and failed to give the money to the complainant and rather said the vehicles had not been sold.



Chief Insp Tenkorang said that when the complainant visited Ghana the same year, he confronted the accused after he realized the accused had sold the cars.



The prosecution said Hammond pleaded with the complainant to give him some time to refund the money but did not fulfill his promise.



Chief Insp Tenkorang told the court that the complainant reported the case to the police, leading to the arrest of the accused.