Businessman jailed 15 years for car theft

Source: GNA

The Ofaakor Circuit Court has sentenced Hayford Boateng, 38, a businessman, to 15 years imprisonment for stealing a car, valued at GHS120,000, at Kasoa in the Central Region.

Boateng pleaded not guilty to the charge of stealing but was convicted after a full trial by the court, presided over by Mr. Ebenezer Osei Darko.



Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Peter Amponsah said the complainant, Mr. Makafui Kwasi Damalie, the Kasoa Branch Manager of the Consolidated Bank of Ghana (CBG), and owner of the car.



He said on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, a driver of the bank sent Mr. Damalie’s Kia Sorento 4x4, registered GX 7307-21, to a washing bay at Kaemebre, a suburb of Kasoa, and left the keys with the attendant to return the car after washing.



He said at 1500 hours, the convict, under the guise of being sent by the complainant, went to take the key from the attendant at the washing bay and made away with the car after paying GHS40.

The prosecutor said Boateng, the convict, in May 2022, also went to the Richmens Washing Bay near Ofaakor and tried stealing another car with the same modus operandi.



Luck, however, eluded him when he attempted to move the car and he was apprehended and sent to the Ofaakor Police Station.



He was later identified as the same person who had earlier stolen the complainant's car.



Prosecutor said Boateng denied the offence during investigations, but the evidence was established against him and was charged with the offence of stealing.