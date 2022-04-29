Businessman shot at ex-girlfriend’s house discharged after lawyer’s intervention

File photo of a fired gun

A businessman, Charles Otoo who was allegedly shot in the leg by the owners of Alternative Apartment at Spintex has been discharged by the Circuit Court in Accra after his lawyer petitioned the Attorney General’s Department.

Otoo, on December 26, 2021, honoured an invitation from his former girlfriend Tatiana Elovskaia who is a tenant in the apartment and became a victim after a confrontation.



He was initially arrested and charged together with three others, including the owners of the apartment, but upon a petition to the AG’s Department by his lawyers, led by Andrew Kudzo Vortia, he has now been discharged.



The Circuit Court in Accra presided over by Her Honour Ellen Offei Ayeh discharged him after the prosecution amended the charge sheet.



He is now the complainant in the matter and would be testifying in the trial, as a prosecution witness.



Amended charges



With the amended Charge Sheet, Kelvin Saoud,29, and Simon Anthony Saoud, 59, have been charged.



The two have pleaded not guilty to the charge of conspiracy to commit crime. While Simon Anthony Saoud separately denied the charge of causing harm.



His plea on discharge of firearm without lawful authority has been reserved.

The court said, prosecution has to satisfy the court on that charge.



The court said, they are to remain on their previous bail while the case has been adjourned to May 16.



Brief facts



The brief facts of the case as presented to the court by Inspector Daniel Ofori-Appiah, the prosecutor, were that, on December 26, 2021, at about 2030 hours, the Okpoi-Gonno District Command received information from the Police Control Room to the effect that a group of people had engaged in a fight at Alternative Apartment located on the Spintex road behind the Robinhood Hotel.



He said, upon receipt of the information, the Baatsonaa Divisional Command led by Chief Superintendent Julius Kpeberson proceeded to the scene to ascertain the situation.



The prosecutor said, the Police investigation revealed that, complainant Charles Otoo visited his Russian ex-girlfriend at the Alternative Apartment.



Otoo after spending some time with the girlfriend in town, decided to return to the girlfriend’s apartment at the 4th floor of the said apartment.



But, the two had difficulties in opening the door to her apartment which led to an argument between the two.

Inspector Ofori-Appiah said, one Serge Osta, who also lives in the apartment approached them to offer his assistance but in the process, a misunderstanding ensued between Serge Osta and the complainant which resulted in a fight.



He told the court that, Kelvin Saoud (A1) and his father Simon Anthony Saoud (A2) who are the owners of the apartment and also resides there, heard the noise and rushed to the scene to find out what was happening.



Armed with pistol



Inspector Ofori-Appiah said, A2 while going armed himself with a Beretta pistol with serial number H77123Z.



He said, A1 and A2 trying to separate Serge Osta and the Complainant heightened the quarrel.



The prosecutor said, A2 managed to call Kennedy Atongo who is the security man for the apartment to the scene.



However, A2 ordered Kennedy Atongo to move the complainant who was suspected to be heavily drunk to the vehicle.



“They all moved to the ground floor and the complainant was ordered to move out of the premises.”

More confusion



The prosecutor told the court that, in the process, another confusion came between the complainant and A1.



He said, the Complainant during the melee that ensued remarked that he had a gun in his vehicle and was going to pick it.



“A2 who is the father of A1 upon hearing that gave a warning shot to the air to stop the complainant.”



He said, the action of A2 infuriated the complainant and he approached A2 which resulted in a struggle.



Inspector Ofori-Appiah said, during the struggle, the gun went off hitting the complainant on the right foot.



Hospital



He told the court that, Kennedy Atongo and the complainant’s ex-girlfriend Tatiaina Elovskaia took the complainant into his own vehicle and sent him to Inkoom Hospital for medical attention.

The Baatsonaa Divisional Commander led by Chief Supt. Julius Kpeberson visited the complainant at the said facility to ascertain his condition.



“Per the allegations made by A1 and A2 that the complainant has a gun in his vehicle prompted the Divisional Commander to search the complainant vehicle and when the search was conducted a pump-action gun GX812 with serial number 18A8407 with 8 rounds of ammunition were retrieved from the complainant's vehicle.



“Both the Beretta pistol with 11 rounds of ammunition and Pump-action gun has been kept for evidential purposes.



“Complainant was later transferred to 37 Military Hospital where surgery was performed on his right foot and has since been discharged. Al and A2 were eventually arrested and detained in police custody to assist in investigations.



Investigation cautioned statements were obtained from them after investigations accused persons were charged and arraigned."