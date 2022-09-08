Businessman shot in broad daylight robbery at Asafo Market

The suspected armed robbers also made away with Gh¢50,000 in the process

A businessman has reportedly been shot in broad daylight robbery at Kumasi Asafo Market in the Ashanti region of Ghana.

The suspected armed robbers also made away with Gh¢50,000 in the process.



The incident which occurred around 2:00 p-m, on Wednesday, September 8, 2022, saw the businessman sustaining gun wounds.



Speaking to OTEC News Kwame Agyenim Boateng, the victim, name withheld disclosed that one of the robbers accosted him and asked him to bring his money.



"At first glance, I felt he was joking, but the man brought out a gun and threatened to shoot if I refuse to give him money".

"I managed to strike the gun down not knowing he had another gun in his pocket, he immediately pulled the other gun and shot me almost at the same time"



"I was saved by God because at the time he pulled the trigger, I had slipped from one of the staircases he attacked me and so the bullet only scratched part of my stomach."



"I only saw the one who attacked and took the money from me, but I have been told by the police that, the robbers were four in number," he added.



OTEC News has learnt that police in the region have taken over the incident and have begun investigating the matter.