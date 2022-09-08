3
Menu
News

Businessman shot in broad daylight robbery at Asafo Market

Gun Shot The suspected armed robbers also made away with Gh¢50,000 in the process

Thu, 8 Sep 2022 Source: otecfmghana.com

A businessman has reportedly been shot in broad daylight robbery at Kumasi Asafo Market in the Ashanti region of Ghana.

The suspected armed robbers also made away with Gh¢50,000 in the process.

The incident which occurred around 2:00 p-m, on Wednesday, September 8, 2022, saw the businessman sustaining gun wounds.

Speaking to OTEC News Kwame Agyenim Boateng, the victim, name withheld disclosed that one of the robbers accosted him and asked him to bring his money.

"At first glance, I felt he was joking, but the man brought out a gun and threatened to shoot if I refuse to give him money".

"I managed to strike the gun down not knowing he had another gun in his pocket, he immediately pulled the other gun and shot me almost at the same time"

"I was saved by God because at the time he pulled the trigger, I had slipped from one of the staircases he attacked me and so the bullet only scratched part of my stomach."

"I only saw the one who attacked and took the money from me, but I have been told by the police that, the robbers were four in number," he added.

OTEC News has learnt that police in the region have taken over the incident and have begun investigating the matter.

Source: otecfmghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Tell Ghanaians we used to have threesomes - Tonardo to Afia Schwar
Aisha Huang: Kwaku Baako's 2017 comment pops up
Govt selects Ashanti Airlines as strategic investor for home-based carrier - Report
Akufo-Addo appointees who are ‘under pressure’ to resign
Police arrest 5 Chinese in connection with missing Ellembelle excavators
Aisha Huang is a Chinese state spy sent to destroy cocoa sector - Prof Aning alleges
Video of Marcel Desailly discussing how to stop Ronaldo pops up on his birthday
How Aisha Huang got her Ghana Card
Big names at Hassan Ayariga's luxurious 50th birthday party
Why Chelsea sacked Thomas Tuchel