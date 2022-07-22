Busy body, you can’t love Atta Mills more than the family – Dafeamekpor blasts Anyidoho

South Dayi MP, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor

Member of Parliament for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor has questioned the locus of the Chief Executive Officer of the Atta Mills Institute, Koku Anyidoho, in forming an organization aimed at preserving the ideals of the late president John Evans Atta Mills.



Speaking on the July 21 edition of Good Morning Ghana on Metro TV, the legislator stressed that Koku Anyidoho was not the only one who served in the government of the late president and thus cannot claim to be closer to him than his family members and other appointees



Dafeamekpor noted recent public exchanges between the family of the late president and his former aide, Koku Anyidoho relative to a brouhaha on the remodeling of the tomb of Atta Mills at the Asomdwee Park. The lawmaker emphasized that cool heads should prevail.

“Life is in a single continuum and we all have our places on the continuum. It’s a stage. Everybody will play his role and leave. I don’t think anybody wants his memory or his heritage to be disrupted tomorrow.



“I cannot sit here and say that because I love President Rawlings and he is no longer there tomorrow I will wake up and do things in his memory without recourse to Dr. Zanetor and siblings and the former First Lady. No, you can’t do that. You can’t love somebody more than [the family]. Koku is crying more than the bereaved in this matter that’s why I said he’s become a busy body on this 10th anniversary. He should let it go,” Dafeamekpor said.



The member of the Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee further called on Mr. Anyidoho to apologise to Samuel Atta Mills, brother of the late president and MP for Komenda Edina Eguafo Abrem over his recent public spat with him.



Dafeamekpor was reacting to Koku Anyidoho’s call on the public to ignore the brother of the late president since he was ‘missing’ in the Mills administration.



“I think that Koku should slow down and I will suggest that he apologize to Honourable Samuel Atta Mills for the comments he made publicly about him. When you are a president, it is not necessary that you surround yourselves with family members, so if Sammy Atta Mills didn’t serve at the high echelons of President Mills government, it doesn’t mean he wasn’t close to his brother,” he stated.

John Evans Atta Mills died on July 24, 2012, at the 37 Military Hospital.



This year will mark the 10th anniversary since his passing. While preparation are underway to mark the event this Sunday, there is currently a public spat between Samuel Atta Mills, brother of the late president and Koku Anyidoho, a special aide to the late president.







DS/SARA